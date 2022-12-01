Pakistan calls for negotiations to find solution against Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called for negotiations to find peaceful solution that would end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and pave the way for an independent State of Palestine.

Deputy Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, Ambassador Aamir Khan told the UN General Assembly in New York, while reaffirming Pakistan’s solidarity with the Palestinian people that the perpetuation of Israeli occupation will not bring peace to the Holy Land.

The Pakistani envoy said that Israel’s unilateral actions, including illegal settlements, demolitions and evictions, are grave violations of international human rights law which are hampering hopes for peace.

He underscored the work of The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, which is mandated to care for Palestinian refugees, saying political and financial support for the agency is just one way to show solidarity with them.