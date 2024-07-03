Pakistan has called for re-evaluation of Responsibility to Protect (R2P) doctrine in light of genocide in Gaza and rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
This was stated by the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram, while speaking at the 97th plenary meeting of General Assembly in New York, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.
He said the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the worst human rights violations in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are clear examples of the failure of the ‘Responsibility to Protect (R2P)’ concept and the prevention of genocide and war crimes against humanity.
Ambassador Munir Akram said given the scale of killings, devastation and the humanitarian crisis, there is no more apt situation calling for urgent intervention to stop the genocide than in Gaza, where international community has failed so far.
He said two years ago, Genocide Watch warned of genocide in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir where nine lac Indian troops are suppressing Kashmiris’ quest for freedom.
Ambassador Munir Akram said over one lac Kashmiris have been killed, 20,000 women raped and thousands of people including thirteen thousand youth have been disappeared.
He asked the Special Advisor on the Responsibility to Protect to take cognizance of Pakistan’s call and pay special attention to the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and within India.