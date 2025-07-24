Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, addressing the UN Security Council, condemned the recent Israeli offensive in Gaza, which he said resulted in over 58,000 Palestinian fatalities, predominantly women and children. He called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, urging the international community to work towards a lasting two-state solution with a Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders.
Dar presided over a high-level debate on promoting peace through multilateralism and dispute resolution, emphasizing Pakistan’s commitment to these principles. He stressed the urgency of addressing the global landscape of unresolved conflicts and escalating crises.
He highlighted geopolitical rivalries and the erosion of trust in multilateral institutions as undermining international peace. He also criticized selective application of Security Council resolutions and double standards, citing Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir as examples.
Dar reiterated Pakistan’s desire for regional peace, but stressed the need for reciprocity and dialogue regarding the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which he termed an internationally recognized territory. He criticized India for unilaterally holding the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.
The Foreign Minister offered several suggestions for improving the current situation. He urged revitalized trust in the UN, upholding international law, and increased use of the Secretary-General’s good offices for mediation. He also called for peaceful dispute settlement to become the norm and for fostering regional partnerships.
He reaffirmed Pakistan”s commitment to the UN Charter”s principles, advocating for diplomacy over confrontation and partnership over polarization. Dar concluded by calling for a return to the UN”s founding spirit, urging the organization to deliver justice, uphold international law, and foster sustainable peace.