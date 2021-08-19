Pakistan calls for use of modern technology to make UN peacekeeping operations more effective

Islamabad, August 19, 2021 (PPI-OT): Pakistan has called for use of modern technology to make the UN peacekeeping operations more effective in the face of mounting challenges around the world. The suggestion was put forth by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram in a written statement submitted to UN Security Council, which held a high-level meeting on ‘Technology and Peacekeeping’.

The Pakistani envoy said from fulfilling the basic needs of peacekeepers to improving mobility, communications and camp security, technology can make peacekeeping safer and secure. Pakistan has been one of the largest contributors of uniformed personnel to UN peacekeeping operations since 1960s, and contributed over 200,000 troops to 43 missions. In its service to the cause of peace around the world, Pakistan has lost its 157 bravest personnel.

