Pakistan calls on Afghan govt to beef up security at its embassy in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq has said all necessary resources will be provided to further enhance security of diplomats in Kabul.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, he said our diplomats will continue to discharge their duties effectively in the most important foreign capital for Pakistan. He said Afghan interim government will need to beef up security of our Embassy and its personnel. Muhammad Sadiq also paid tribute to Sepoy Israr Muhammad who took bullets on his chest to protect the Ambassador.