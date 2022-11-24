Pakistan, Canada enjoy strong relationship encompassing various fields: Envoy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer Janjua has said Pakistan and Canada enjoy a strong multidimensional relationship encompassing various fields and areas of mutual cooperation. According to a Radio Pakistan’s report, the envoy said this while talking to the Speaker of the Senate of Canada George Furey in Ottawa.

The High Commissioner thanked the Canadian Speaker for his country’s generous support for flood relief and rehabilitation activities in Pakistan. George Furey said both the countries are committed to working together on matters of common interests including climate change, trade and investment.