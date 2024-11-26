Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said today that Pakistan cannot afford any form of chaos and bloodshed.
In a statement, he denounced an attack on Rangers and policemen by protesters on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad. Sharif directed authorities to provide the best possible medical facilities to the Rangers and policemen who injured in the attack.
Sharif instructed to immediately identify those involved in the incident and ensure they are brought to justice.
He said attacks on police and Rangers, under the guise of a so-called peaceful protest, were condemnable. He said police and Rangers are assigned to maintain law and order in the city. Sharif said the anarchist group seeks bloodshed, which is extremism.