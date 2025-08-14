Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, addressing a ceremony ahead of Independence Day, on Wednesday, emphasized the significance of the occasion as both a commemoration of a recent “Battle of Truth” and Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day. He stated that this recent victory, under the command of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, thwarted Indian aggression and represented not just a military win but a triumph of Pakistan’s foundational ideology.
Hussain attributed the success to the strategic command, the bravery of the armed forces, and the public’s backing. He declared that a united nation and military are invincible.
The minister underscored the importance of unity, sacrifice, and unwavering belief in shaping Pakistan’s history. He framed the “Battle of Truth” as a continuation of the narrative that began in 1947. Pakistan’s survival, he argued, depends not just on territorial integrity but also on upholding its core principles.
Hussain described Pakistan as peace-loving but resolute, highlighting the role of determination, discipline, and faith in the recent victory. He invoked the sacrifices made in 1947, reminding the audience that preserving freedom is an ongoing responsibility.
Expressing confidence in the youth, the minister stated their education, character, and mindset would shape Pakistan’s future. He emphasized that developed nations are built on the moral and intellectual strength of their young citizens. He encouraged them to embrace knowledge, integrity, and patriotism.
Hussain urged national unity, cautioning against divisive forces. He called for unwavering support for the armed forces, particularly Field Marshal Asim Munir, and concluded with a prayer for Pakistan’s protection, strength, and unity.