Pakistan commemorates its Independence Day today with a surge of national pride following the recent triumph in Marka-e-Haq against India’s unwarranted hostility. The day began with a thirty-one gun salute in the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salutes in provincial capitals.
Special prayers were offered in mosques nationwide for tranquility, unity, and prosperity. The primary flag-raising ceremony took place at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hoisted the national standard. Dignitaries including Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, cabinet officials, members of parliament, and pupils were in attendance.
Similar ceremonies occurred in provincial capitals. In Punjab, the main event was held at Governor House in Lahore, where Acting Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan raised the flag. Corps Commander Lahore, Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah, paid tribute at the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.
In Karachi, the flag hoisting ceremony unfolded at Mazar-e-Quaid, led by Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur hoisted the flag at Police Lines in Dera Ismail Khan. In Quetta, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Khaliq Achakzai presided over the ceremony.
President Azad Kashmir Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister AJK Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq performed the flag-raising duties at President House in Muzaffarabad. In Gilgit, Home Minister Shamsul Haq Lone hoisted the flag and laid a wreath at the martyrs” monument.
Structures across the country are adorned with flags, decorations, and illuminations. Citizens display flags on their automobiles and homes. Radio Pakistan is airing special broadcasts in observance of the occasion.