Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, currently on an official visit to the United States, chaired a high-level open debate at the UN Security Council on promoting international peace and security. The debate emphasized multilateralism and peaceful dispute resolution. Under Pakistan”s UNSC presidency, Resolution 2788 on strengthening dispute settlement mechanisms was unanimously adopted, urging greater use of UN Charter tools like negotiation and mediation.

Dar also presided over a debate on the situation in the Middle East, condemning attacks on civilians in Gaza and calling for an immediate ceasefire and a two-state solution. He will also brief the UNSC on UN-OIC cooperation. Meetings with the UN Secretary-General, General Assembly President, and various foreign ministers occurred alongside these events. Dar also engaged with investment professionals in New York.

Prior to his US trip, the DPM/FM participated in a trilateral meeting with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan in Kabul, resulting in a framework agreement on a railway project. He also met with Afghan leaders. Separately, Pakistan and the EU held their 10th Political Dialogue, addressing bilateral cooperation and regional issues. The 7th round of Pakistan-UK talks on arms control also took place.

Pakistan condemned Israeli attacks on Syria and expressed solidarity with the Syrian people. It also strongly criticized Israel”s actions in Gaza and Palestine, urging an end to the violence and humanitarian aid access. Answering press queries, the spokesperson addressed the status of a potential Iranian presidential visit, stating discussions are ongoing. He confirmed Dar”s meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, covering bilateral, regional, and global issues. The spokesperson also addressed queries regarding humanitarian aid to Gaza, CPEC projects, and Pakistan”s stance on Thailand-Cambodia tensions.

Other topics covered included an alleged visa fraud case within the Foreign Office, the status of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, security discussions with Afghanistan, trade agreements with Afghanistan and the US, Pakistan”s BRICS membership aspirations, and the outcomes of the SCO Foreign Ministers Summit. The spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan”s readiness for dialogue with India, including on Kashmir, and its commitment to peaceful conflict resolution. He acknowledged US involvement in de-escalating past tensions but emphasized the need for India to engage in dialogue.