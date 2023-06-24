Pakistan, China agree to continue strengthening All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership

Islamabad, June 24, 2023 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says he and Chinese Premier Li Qiang during their meeting in Paris have agreed to continue strengthening and expanding All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said his first in-person meeting with Li Qiang was true to the spirit of the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said they also decided to celebrate the Decade of CPEC being a transformative project for Pakistan's socio-economic development. Shehbaz Sharif said he thanked Premier Li for China's continued diplomatic and economic support to Pakistan, especially its principled stance pertaining to holding of G20 tourism meeting in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said the iron brotherhood between Pakistan and China is above all descriptions.

