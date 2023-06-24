Pakistan, China agree to continue strengthening All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership

ISLAMABAD:Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that he and Chinese Premier Li Qiang during their meeting in Paris have agreed to continue strengthening and expanding All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China. In a tweet on Saturday, the Prime Minister said his first in-person meeting with Li Qiang was true to the spirit of the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said they also decided to celebrate the Decade of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) being a transformative project for Pakistan's socio-economic development. Shehbaz Sharif said he thanked Premier Li for China's continued diplomatic and economic support to Pakistan, especially its principled stance pertaining to holding of G20 tourism meeting in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister said the iron brotherhood between Pakistan and China is above all descriptions.