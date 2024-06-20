News Ticker: Education Minister inaugurates Tech-Ed Centre of Excellence in IslamabadCM Murad launches Sindh Smart Surveillance System projectPresident calls for enhancing capacity of LEAs﻿Pakistan, China agree to enhance communication on global issues﻿NA session: Call to make budget pro-public, pro-business﻿NA continues discussion on budget for year 2024-25﻿Senate continues discussion on Finance Bill 2024-25﻿APHC criticises Modi’s visit to occupied Kashmir﻿Federal Govt to provide assistance for welfare of KP’s people: PM﻿HEC Cautions Students against Admission in 2-year BA, BSc and MA, MSc Degree Programmes﻿Writ of state will not be allowed to diminish anywhere in the country: Minister﻿Google delegation meets Minister of State for IT﻿Strike observed in occupied Kashmir on Modi’s visit﻿Dar vows to enhance people to people linkages with China﻿’Beijing committed to long-term Pak-China strategic partnership’﻿Troops arrest six more youth in held Kashmir﻿COAS reaffirms commitment to strategic partnership with China﻿First Hajj flight arrives at Peshawar airport﻿PTI stages rallies, protests across country﻿Punjab imposes Section 144 to tackle PTI, doctors protests﻿Water supply to be suspended in some Karachi areas﻿Police ordered to impound smoke-emitting vehicles﻿KP CM Gandapur takes notice of Swat incident﻿Commissioner reviews arrangements for main Ashura procession﻿Balochistan presents Rs 955bn budget﻿Naqvi meets Canadian High Commissioner Leslie﻿New monthly fixed charges likely for power consumers﻿Mainstream political parties show exemplary consensus to back CPEC﻿Sindh to soon provide Rs1.5bn to LB dues, assures Karachi mayor﻿Two killed after being hit by trains near Naushahro Feroze﻿Man kills mother, three sisters over honor in Khanewal﻿Gold rates spikes in Pakistan﻿US dollar falls against Rupee﻿Weekly inflation goes by 0.94 percent﻿Pakistan for comprehensive Int’l Cyber Security Framework﻿Post Hajj flight operation to bring back Hujjaj underway﻿Govt committed to support fertilizer industry for uplift of farmers: Rana Tanveer﻿Efforts being made by SIFC for economic revival in country﻿Three killed in Muridke, Okara road accidents﻿Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and other parts of Sindh receive rainPresident Zardari visits ancestral graveyardShah announces interest-free loan scheme for installing solar systemsHaleem sees 86,000 tons of animal waste still lying in Karachi streets﻿World Refugee Day observed﻿UNDP-Pakistan, Climate Change Ministry to deepen collaboration to boost climate solutions﻿13th death anniversary of lyricist Khawaja Pervaiz observed﻿PM lauds CDA Chairman for effectively executing cleanliness drive during Eid﻿Info Minister expresses grief over death of Azhar Jatoi’s father﻿Pakistani climber Samar Khan climbs Europe’s highest peak﻿SIFC provides enabling environment for investment﻿No shortage of urea in country: Minister﻿Bahamas recognizes Pakistan’s role for global peace, stability﻿PM assures to extend all resources for capacity building of NDMA﻿Six picnickers belonging to Punjab kidnapped in Balochistan﻿Religious Affairs Ministry announces Zamzam water distribution arrangements for pilgrims﻿146,584 tons of offal and garbage collected during Eid days, says mayor﻿CM Murad launches Sindh Smart Surveillance System project﻿Google to bring education access, digital transformation to millions﻿Mango Party Brings Joy to Thalassemia Kids﻿Balochistan to announce budget on June 21﻿Elderly siblings die of food poisoning in Lahore﻿Expert opposes more tax on exports﻿Trade union leaders pay homage to Comrade Karamat Ali﻿Punjab set record cleanliness this year: info minister﻿Common man will never be able to build his own home now: Vawda﻿PFUJ shocked over Karamat Ali’s passing away﻿President calls for enhancing capacity of LEAs﻿176 arrested for tearing offal in Karachi﻿Govt working to improve electricity bill collection system: PM﻿Unbelievable: Thieves steal mobile phone tower in Larkana﻿Deaf and dumb girl raped in Pakpattan﻿Man found dead near Dasht﻿Etihad Airways celebrates launch flights to eight more destinations this June﻿PTCL, Huawei Conduct First Symmetric 50G-PON Trial to Pioneer Next Generation Fiber Optic Broadband﻿Laptop house fire death toll rises to four in Faisalabad﻿Sanghar camel incident: Six remanded into police custody﻿Various areas in Punjab receives rain﻿(NATIONAL) Home dept wants no more than 12-hour loadshedding in KP﻿(NATIONAL) APHC announces shutdown in IIOJK against Modi visit tomorrow﻿(NATIONAL) CM Maryam announces prizes for staff ensuring cleanliness﻿(NATIONAL) Protests held in IIOJK against anti-people policies﻿(National): China’s Liu Jianchao to visit Pakistan from Thursday﻿Pakistan’s external position continues to improve: Report﻿Sikh Yatrees to participate in Maharaja Ranjeet Singh’s death anniversary events﻿Clean Islamabad mission successfully completed﻿Gandapur warns of approaching IMF if KP’s due money is not paid﻿PNS Babar visits port of Jeddah﻿Pakistan calls for investigation into acquisition of sophisticated arms by terrorist groups﻿APHC announces shutdown against Modis’ upcoming visit﻿Three minor kids killed in Shikarpur﻿PM Shehbaz condemns killing of journalist﻿Four picnickers drown at Hawkesbay beach﻿Five Kashmiri women die of heatstroke during Hajj﻿Shah announces interest-free loan scheme for installing solar systems﻿Youth shot dead, CRPF bus set ablaze in Manipur﻿Punjab CM lauds cleanliness on Eid﻿Tessori offers Eid prayers at Governor House﻿Governor Sindh visit injured camel﻿Laptop explosion kills two children in Faisalabad﻿Youth kills father, two brothers; commits suicide in Mardan