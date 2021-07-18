Pakistan, China remain committed for timely completion of Dasu Hydropower project: FO

Islamabad, July 18, 2021 (PPI-OT):Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri says that the Chinese company has restored the employment contract of Pakistani personnel working on Dasu Hydropower Project. In a statement, he said China Gezhouba Group Corporation through its latest notification has declared its earlier notice, about contract termination of employment of Pakistani personnel working on Dasu Hydropower Project, null and void. The Spokesperson said that both Pakistan and China remain committed to timely completion of Dasu Hydropower and other projects being undertaken with Chinese cooperation.

