Pakistan- China’s strategic relations testament to decades-long friendship: PM

Islamabad: A delegation of China National Nuclear Corporation, led by Vice Chairman Liu Jing called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here in Islamabad on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said expansion of strategic relations between Pakistan and China is a testament to the decades-long friendship between the two countries. He said the inauguration of the K-3 Power Project in Karachi is also a reflection of further stability in China-Pakistan relations.

Shehbaz Sharif said this power plant will not only meet the growing electricity needs of Pakistan, but will also provide low cost and environment friendly electricity. He said it will also play a key role in the long-term economic development of Pakistan. During the meeting, the Prime Minister was informed that China is interested in increasing investment in the nuclear energy sector in Pakistan and meetings in this connection at the delegation level will be started soon.

Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, Adviser to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Special Assistants Tariq Fatemi, Tariq Bajwa, Jahanzeb Khan and concerned officials also attended the meeting.