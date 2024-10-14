Karachi: In a significant operation near the Pakistan-Iran border, the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) intercepted a boat carrying a large quantity of arms and narcotics. The operation took place close to the Old Marine Post, underscoring ongoing security challenges in the region.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Coast Guards discovered four bags and two LPG cylinders hidden aboard the vessel, which contained 34 kilograms of methamphetamine (commonly known as ice), 42 kilograms of heroin, and ammunition for 5.56 mm caliber weapons. The seizure highlights the critical role of the PCG in combating smuggling and maintaining security along Pakistan’s coastal border.
This operation is part of broader efforts to curb the flow of illegal arms and drugs across the border, which pose a serious threat to the security and public health of the region. The successful interception underscores the vigilance and readiness of Pakistan’s maritime security forces in dealing with cross-border smuggling activities.
