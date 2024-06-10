Pakistan Coast Guards on Sunday claimed to have recovered 2775 kilo betel nuts in an operation conducted in Gharu check post of PCG.
According to a statement issued by spokesman for Pakistan Coast Guards, a Pakistan Coast Guard team recovered 2775 kilo betel nuts from a dumber during routine checking at Gharu Check post of Pakistan Coast Guard in Gwadar while 12 illegal Afghan immigrants coming from Iran to Pakistan via speedboat were arrested at Jiwani Jati area of Gwadar.
Detained illegal immigrants were handed over to the authorities of FIA for taking further legal action.