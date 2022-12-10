Pakistan committed for justice-based human rights: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan will continue to work for justice, equality, dignity and human rights for all.

In his message on World Human Rights Day, observed on Saturday, he said we must work together in solidarity to realize a society devoid of inequality and injustice. The Prime Minister said the theme for this year is “Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for Everyone”, and accordingly, we must not forget the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who wanted for us a free nation, where we all could be equal citizens of one state.

He said the Constitution of Pakistan truly translates this vision into reality by enshrining these values as fundamental rights applicable to all citizens of the country. The Prime Minister said we must also continue our collective efforts to ensure that the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are also able to enjoy the same rights and freedom as are available to any citizen of a free state.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Prime Minister urged the world community to renew its political will for protection of human rights. He said present global tumult is explained by denial of fundamental rights to oppressed people such as Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestinians. The Prime Minister said societies whose foundations are built on human rights prosper faster than others.