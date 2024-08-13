Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said Pakistan is deeply committed to combating climate change through significant measures including the promotion of renewable energy.
Addressing a ceremony titled ‘Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment’ here in Islamabad on Monday, he said the theme of gender equality and green economy is equally essential for a bright future.
The Speaker also reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to the Cairo International Conference for Population and Development Programme on its 30th anniversary observed today (Monday). He said our dedication is reflected in legislative and policy measures being implemented in the country.
Ayaz Sadiq said the Parliament of Pakistan has played a crucial role in advancing gender equality, reproductive health and sustainable development through progressive laws and dedicated parliamentary forums such as Women Parliamentary Caucus, the Child Caucus, the Young Parliamentary Association.
He said the government also made legislation and laws, addressing gender based violence, ensuring equal workplace and enhancing women socio-economic and political participation.
The Speaker said through protection of forest and enhancement of climate resilience, we are actively investing a sustainable energy solution, implementing policy to preserve our vital forest cover. He said as parliamentarian, we must recognize gender equality and environment for suitability.