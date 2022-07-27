Pakistan committed to promote economic growth through cooperation with D-8: Khar

Islamabad, July 27, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has emphasized for ensuring conducive environment for promotion of trade, investment and business ventures amongst the D-8 countries. Addressing the 20th session of the D-8 Council of Ministers in Dhaka, she suggested formation of an intergovernmental working group to assess and remove barriers in the way of cooperation. The Minister of State said the private sector should play active role to achieve the goals of development in the region.

She proposed the establishment of a private sector coordination facility within D-8 Secretariat for a coordinated multi-dimensional response. Hina Rabbani Khar said Pakistan is committed to promote economic growth, trade and development through cooperation with all members of the D-8.

Highlighting geo strategic location of Pakistan, she said this will rapidly turn into a geo economic dividend through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. She said the special economic zones along the length and breadth of the CPEC are meant to attract investments. She said we seek partnerships with the D-8 member states through road and rail connectivity and more robust air and sea connections.

