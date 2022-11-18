Pakistan committed to universal values of tolerance, respect of faiths: Envoy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has said Pakistan is committed to the universal values of tolerance, inclusivity and respect for people of all faiths.

Interacting with the leadership of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Los Angeles, the Ambassador briefed them on the positive momentum in the bilateral relations. He noted that while both countries coordinate on strategic issues, it was the close people-to-people ties that form the foundation of this strong partnership.

The Ambassador appreciated the philanthropic work as well as investments in Pakistan, especially in healthcare by the Church of Latter-Day Saints. He thanked them for donating 2 million dollars to support relief and recovery efforts in the flood affected areas.

Director Public and International Affairs of the Church Mr Mathew Ball briefed the Ambassador on the humanitarian initiatives taken by the Church in Pakistan. He said that since 1995, the Church had implemented 107 humanitarian projects in Pakistan. The projects were implemented in all flood affected provinces, and benefitted an estimated 230,000 individuals.