Pakistan concerned over generous supply of conventional, non-conventional weapons to India

Islamabad: Pakistan has expressed concern over the generous supply of conventional and non-conventional weapons to India, saying it was eroding the strategic stability in South Asia. Addressing a UN Panel on Disarmament in Geneva, Pakistan Ambassador Khalil Hashmi said the regional security environment continues to deteriorate primarily because of the hegemonic policies of India.

He said those hegemonic policies drew strength from the supplies of weaponry, technology and platforms from multiple sources. Meanwhile, Pakistan has said that enabling people of Palestine and Kashmir to exercise their right to self-determination must be the UN Security Council (UNSC) priority objective.

Participating in a debate at the UN in New York, Pakistan Ambassador Munir Akram said Palestinians and Kashmiris have not been granted their rights due to foreign occupation and suppression for over seven decades. Munir Akram said the United Nations did not succeed is restoring durable global peace due to its failure in ensuring universal respect for human rights.