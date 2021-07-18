Islamabad, July 18, 2021 (PPI-OT):Pakistan strongly condemns the recent violent attacks carried out by the Israeli Occupation Forces on the worshippers and the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied territories

In a statement today (Sunday), the Foreign Office Spokesperson, terming such attacks as violation of all humanitarian norms and human rights laws, said Pakistan urges the international community for prompt action to protect the Palestinians.

The statement said that the Government of Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Government and people of the State of Palestine in their just demands for their basic rights and equality. Pakistan also renews its call for the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, on the basis of the internationally agreed parameters on the pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Pakistan condemns attacks on worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque in occupied Palestinian territories appeared first on Official News Pakistan.