Islamabad, June 18, 2021 (PPI-OT):Pakistan has strongly condemned the baseless insinuations by Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib, alleging Pakistan’s involvement in the internal affairs of Afghanistan. Responding to media queries regarding unwarranted remarks by the Afghan National Security Advisor, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan’s role in the Afghan Peace Process has been widely acknowledged by the international community.

He said the repeated impertinent and unwarranted remarks by the Afghan National Security Advisor are deeply concerning as they are tantamount to a calculated attempt by his office to disregard and nullify the progress in the peace process so far. The spokesperson said we would also like to remind the Afghan NSA, of mutual understanding reached in Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity, obligating both sides to avoid public blame-game and use official channels to discuss complete gamut of bilateral relations.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post Pakistan condemns baseless insinuations by Afghan NSA appeared first on Official News Pakistan.