Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of 2 youth by Indian troops in IIOJK

Islamabad, August 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):Pakistan has strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of an innocent Kashmiri in custody of Indian occupational forces and of another youth in fake encounter in Bandipora district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a statement said more than 100 innocent Kashmiris have been martyred by Indian occupational forces in IIOJK during the current year alone.

He said the occupational army has intensified arbitrary detention of Kashmiris and their extra-judicial killings in the name of so-called cordon-and-search operations. Refusal to return human remains of those martyred to their families for funeral reflects moral bankruptcy of the current BJP government in New Delhi, he added.

The Spokesperson said India should be well aware that use of brute force against innocent Kashmiris will never succeed in breaking their will to fight for their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“We call upon the international community to hold India to accountable for its grave human rights violations in the occupied territory including, among others, custodial deaths and extra-judicial killings, which must be investigated by an International Commission of Inquiry as recommended by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its reports of 2018 and 2019,” he added.

