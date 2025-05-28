The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the recent remarks made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Gujarat, describing them as ‘hatedriven’ and ‘reckless,’ and warning of their dangerous implications for regional stability.
In a sharply worded statement issued on Tuesday, the Foreign Office expressed concern over what it called the ‘theatrical flourish’ of the Indian Prime Minister’s speech, criticizing the tone and content as unbecoming of the leader of a nucleararmed country.
‘The hatedriven invocation of violence in his remarks is deeply disturbing,” the statement read, adding that such behavior reflects a continued erosion of ‘maturity and decorum in Indian statecraft.’
The Foreign Office emphasized that such statements are in clear violation of the United Nations Charter, which requires member states to resolve disputes through peaceful means and to refrain from threats or use of force against the sovereignty of other nations.
Islamabad interpreted the remarks as a deliberate attempt to divert attention from what it described as ‘ongoing human rights abuses and demographic engineering’ in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
The statement reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding position on Kashmir and criticized India’s internal policies, particularly the rise of Hindutva ideology, religious intolerance, and the alleged disenfranchisement of minorities.
‘Pakistan’s record as a leading contributor to UN peacekeeping and its consistent cooperation in global counterterrorism efforts speak louder than any hostile soundbite,’ the statement noted, challenging India’s narrative on extremism.
Reaffirming its commitment to peace based on mutual respect and sovereign equality, Pakistan warned that any threat to its security or territorial integrity would be met with ‘firm and proportionate measures,’ in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter, which permits selfdefense.
The Foreign Office concluded by urging the international community to take serious note of India’s ‘escalating rhetoric,’ warning that it undermines not only bilateral relations but also broader efforts toward longterm regional peace and security.