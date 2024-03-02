Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in seizure of commercial goods

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has condemned India's high handedness in seizure of commercial goods.

In response to media questions regarding Indian seizure of commercial equipment destined for Pakistan, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said today that this is a simple case of import of a commercial lathe machine by a Karachi based commercial entity which supplies parts to the automobile industry in Pakistan.

She said that specifications of the equipment clearly indicate its purely commercial use and the transaction was being conducted through transparent banking channels with all the relevant documentation.

The FO Spokesperson said that disruption of free trade underscores the dangers inherent in arbitrary assumption of policing roles by states with dubious credentials.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said such acts also highlight the growing impunity of certain states in violating international norms and taking arbitrary measures in violation of international law.

These reports are reflective of Indian media's habitual misrepresentation of facts and the relevant private entities are pursuing the matter against this unjustified seizure.