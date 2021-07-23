Pakistan condemns India’s state-sponsored spying operations in clear breach of global norms

Islamabad, July 23, 2021 (PPI-OT):Pakistan has strongly condemned India’s state-sponsored, continuing and widespread surveillance and spying operations in clear breach of global norms of responsible state behaviour. This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, while responding to media queries regarding India’s use of Israeli spyware – Pegasus – to hack the phones and computers of journalists, judges, diplomats, government officials, rights activists, and global leaders including Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said we have noted with serious concern recent international media reports exposing Indian government’s organized spying operations against its own citizens, foreigners as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan, using an Israeli origin spyware. The spokesperson said keeping a clandestine tab on dissenting voices is a long-standing textbook ploy of the RSS-BJP regime to commit human rights atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and peddle disinformation against Pakistan.

He said the world has seen the true face of the so-called Indian “democracy” when the reports of EU Disinfo Lab, Indian Chronicle, surfaced earlier last year. He said we are closely following these revelations and will bring the Indian abuses to the attention of appropriate global platforms. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in view of the gravity of these reports, we call on the relevant UN bodies to thoroughly investigate the matter, bring the facts to light, and hold the Indian perpetrators to account.

