Pakistan condemns missile attack by Houthi militants in Jeddah

Islamabad, November 24, 2020 (PPI-OT): Pakistan has strongly condemned the missile attack by Houthi militants at petroleum distribution terminal in Jeddah. In a statement Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan calls for immediate cessation of such attacks that violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and threaten the lives of innocent civilians. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.

