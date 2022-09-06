Pakistan condemns suicide attack outside Russian Embassy in Kabul 

Islamabad, September 06, 2022 (PPI-OT):Pakistan has strongly condemned the dastardly suicide attack outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul on Monday that has resulted in the loss of precious lives of Russian diplomats and Afghan nationals, as well as many others injured.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, an attack on a Diplomatic Mission is a cause for serious concern and is denounced in the strongest possible terms. The Government and the people of Pakistan extend deepest sympathies to the Government of Russia. He said we also offer condolences to all the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the early recovery of the injured.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and reiterates its resolve to eliminate this menace. The scourge of terrorism is a common threat which requires concerted efforts in order to address it effectively.

