Pakistan condemns tear gas use, firing of warning shots on Muharram processions in IIOJK

Islamabad, August 19, 2021 (PPI-OT): Pakistan has strongly condemned the use of tear gas shells and firing of warning shots on Muslims taking part in peaceful Muharram procession in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Foreign Office in a statement said dozens of Kashmiris have reportedly been detained and journalists subjected to baton charge.

Imposition of restrictions on Muharram processions represents complete disrespect and deep-rooted prejudice by the Indian government for the sentiments of the Muslims in IIOJK and is also a flagrant violation of Kashmiris’ fundamental right of freedom of religion.

The Foreign Office called upon the international community, the United Nations, and other human rights and humanitarian organisations to take notice of brutal suppression of the religious rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people in violation of international law and conventions.

