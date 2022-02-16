Pakistan confident to Nigeria’s re-election as Chair of Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has congratulated and expressed full confidence and trust on Mr Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, Permanent Representative of Nigeria to UN, on his re-election as the Chair of the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations.

“We have full trust and confidence in your leadership,” Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said in a statement at the opening of the 2022 Session of the Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations (C-34), says a press release received here on Wednesday from New York.

Munir Akram said as a long serving troop contributing country, Pakistan has a keen interest in the continued success of peacekeeping. He said our peacekeepers have served in almost all the continents of the world, with distinction and professionalism.

For example, he said they protected civilians and guarded UN premises and equipment, even in the face of high-risk situations, with limited resources, during the drawdown and closures of peacekeeping missions. Munir Akram said peacekeeping is most effective when it is backed by a well-defined political strategy. He said Pakistan welcomes the focus of Secretary General’s A4P+ initiative on the ‘primacy of politics’.

The Pakistan’s Permanent Representative said the threats to international peace and security have political causes and, ultimately, political solutions. He said Member States, particularly the Security Council, can support political solutions through sustained attention, especially in the case of conflicts and disputes that have persisted for a long time.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is one such example, where the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) has been defined for a just and lasting solution. It will lead to a durable peace in the region and beyond, he added.

He said Pakistan appreciates the growing focus on the performance of peacekeeping missions. He said we must acknowledge that performance depends on several factors- for example, on resources, on appropriate mandates and on effective political support.

The envoy said without a comprehensive approach, it will be challenging to achieve the ‘benchmarks’ on performance in peacekeeping missions. He said rigorous training has become vital for peacekeepers due to the increase in high-risk deployments. UN training programs should also seek to raise a national cadre of trainers in host states and TCC’s.

He said the Center for International Peace and Stability (CIPS) in Islamabad offers a range of training courses on emerging peacekeeping themes, such as the Protection of Civilians (PoC), Women, Peace and Security (WPS) and community engagement.

Munir Akram said the significance of technology has increased manifold in the face of the pandemic and with the increasing deployment of peacekeepers in conflict situations. He said we need appropriate internet infrastructure and interoperable radio systems, health care technologies, high-tech air ambulances, telemedicine and well-equipped medical personnel.

He said Pakistan values the WPS agenda. Pakistani female engagement teams (FET’s) have served to build greater trust with local communities through interaction with female population. He said, in recent years, Pakistan has made a concerted effort to achieve 50 percent female representation across our community engagement platoons.

He said we reiterate our call for equitable geographical representation of women, including at senior level positions, in the field and the UN Secretariat. The envoy said UN peacekeeping must naturally afford protection to the civilian populations in their areas of responsibility.

He said Peacekeeping missions should however refrain from operating in grey zones which could erode their neutrality and legitimacy. He said Peacekeeping and peace-building are mutually supportive and this relationship should be strengthened. He said Pakistan calls for strengthening the programmatic funding earmarked for peace-building activities in peace operations and it will accelerate the pace of recovery in a conflict affected country.