Pakistan conveys condolences over loss of precious lives due to earthquake in Turkey

Islamabad, October 30, 2020 (PPI-OT):Pakistan conveys condolences over reported loss of precious lives due to earthquake in Turkey. The Government and the people of Pakistan extend their deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences over the reported loss of several lives as well as injuries to many more as a result of a powerful earthquake in Izmir city and surrounding regions earlier today.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this natural calamity, and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured. As always, the people of Pakistan share the pain of their Turkish brothers and sisters and stand in full solidarity with them. The Government of Pakistan stands ready to provide all possible support and assistance to our Turkish brethren in this hour of grief.

