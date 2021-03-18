Pakistan, Cuba agree to enhance high-level exchanges

Islamabad, March 18, 2021 (PPI-OT): Fifth round of Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and Cuba was held via video conference. Additional Secretary Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Cuba Ms. Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo led the respective delegations.

During the consultations, a wide range of bilateral, regional and multilateral matters of mutual interest were discussed. The two sides agreed to enhance high-level exchanges. The Additional Secretary emphasized the need to identify areas to further expand trade and educational linkages.

