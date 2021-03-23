Pakistan Day Flag Hoisting Ceremony held at Embassy of Pakistan Washington D.C

Islamabad, March 23, 2021 (PPI-OT): A simple yet dignified flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington DC, this morning, to commemorate Pakistan Day, says a press release received from Washington D.C here today. Ambassador Asad M. Khan raised the Pakistan flag at the Embassy courtyard. The messages of the President of Pakistan, H.E. Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister, H.E. Imran Khan were read out in which they congratulated the nation, paid tributes to the founding fathers, expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the nation to remain strong and united in overcoming the Coronavirus. The ceremony concluded with a special prayer for the prosperity of Pakistan and safety of all Pakistanis in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony was organized in line with local health guidelines and was also live streamed on Facebook.

