Pakistan and Denmark have reaffirmed their commitment to transforming their long-standing friendship into a strong economic partnership, emphasizing enhanced trade and investment cooperation.
This resolve was expressed during a telephonic conversation between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen. The discussion focused on expediting collaboration through Public-Private Partnerships to boost economic ties.
Both countries also pledged to work together as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for 2025 and 2026. They agreed to cooperate on multilateral platforms to advance mutual interests, global peace, and sustainable development.