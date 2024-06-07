Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan desires Chinese investment in ML-1 upgradation project.
He was talking to the Chairman of China International Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) Ambassador Luo Zhaohui, who called on him in Beijing on Thursday.
The Prime Minister emphasized the need for cooperation between Pakistan and China in the fields of agriculture, information technology, blue economy, communication, minerals and mining.
He said security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan is priority of the government. He underlined that the governments and the peoples of both countries have always stood in solidarity with each other during times of natural disasters and calamities.
The Prime Minister commended CIDCA’s pivotal role in supporting developing countries and particularly Pakistan during the Covid-19 pandemic, the post-2022 flood reconstruction and grant of polio vaccines.
He appreciated the robust support of CIDCA for CPEC projects and for Pakistan’s socioeconomic development, particularly the Pakistan-China Friendship Hospital, the Desalination Plant in Gwadar, and the New Gwadar International Airport.
Ambassador Luo Zhaohui offered CIDCA’s support to Pakistan in Special Economic Zones and Health Sector. Terming the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the hallmark of ironclad friendship between Pakistan and China, they noted that the Joint Working Group on Socioeconomic Development under the CPEC had yielded positive results.
They also expressed the confidence that the momentum would continue in the CPEC phase-II to improve lives and livelihoods of the people.