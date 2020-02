Pakistan desires peace but won’t compromise on Kashmir: Alvi

February 28, 2020

Islamabad, February 28, 2020 (PPI-OT): President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that Pakistan desired peace but would never compromise on Kashmir, which remained an unfinished agenda of the partition of sub-continent. Addressing a seminar titled “Radical India vs Responsible Pakistan”, the President said that with the lives of minorities including Sikhs, Christians and Muslims put in trouble, India was following the hatred-based RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) ideology and philosophy, which also led to the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

He said that Pakistan air force by shooting down the two Indian fighter jets on February 27 last year defeated their nefarious designs. The President said that Pakistan would continue to stand by the Kashmiri people and would never abandon them. He warned India not to carry out any false flag operation against Pakistan. The President regretted that Pakistan’s every effort for peace vanished into thin air, and belligerent India did not reciprocate Pakistan’s gestures of peace.

He said that India by denying the Kashmiris of their just right to self-determination was also violating the Charter of United Nations, which was created on the philosophy of promoting peace in the world. Referring to the current situation of violence against Muslims in India, the President said that Khushwant Singh, a renowned Indian author, had predicted the same situation in his book “Bharat Ka Khatma” published in 2003.

The President said that they were proud of their armed forces, which befittingly responded to the Indian aggression on 26 February last year. He said that despite having limited resources, Pakistan had better defence capability than that of India. He congratulated Pakistan Air Force and the Army for defeating terrorism and defending borders of the motherland.

President Arif Alvi said that Pakistan was rising with better human rights situation, successful operation against terrorism and improving economy. He said that Pakistan was a responsible state and it must voice for every minority in the world, adding minorities including Muslims, Sikhs and Christians were being treated with discrimination in India. The President said that there was problem in India regarding minorities’ rights and the international community must put pressure on India for ensuring due rights to minorities.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

Related Posts

Tags: Kashmir Media Service