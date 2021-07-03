Pakistan desires peaceful Afghanistan: Interior Minister 

Islamabad, July 02, 2021 (PPI-OT):Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed says Pakistan desires a peaceful Afghanistan as our peace is connected with Kabul. Addressing a public gathering in Rawalpindi on Friday, he said entire nation has appreciated Prime Imran Khan’s decision for not allowing the air bases to the United States. He said 88 percent of border fencing has been completed alongside Afghanistan while 44 percent with Iran.

