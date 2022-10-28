Pakistan desires to broaden its partnership with Azerbaijan in all fields

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Mr Khazar Farhadov, called on Federal Minister for Defence Production, Muhammad Israr Tareen here in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The Minister welcomed the dignitary and highly appreciated the brotherly feelings of Azerbaijan Government for Pakistan on all international forums including OIC and United Nations. Muhammad Israr Tareen said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country, strictly believing in the policy of peaceful co-existence with all. The Minister reiterated that Pakistan’s commitment to peace is evident through its major contribution to UN peace efforts in war-torn countries in different parts of the world.

He also expressed Pakistan’s strong desire to broaden and strengthen its partnership with Azerbaijan in all fields including defence production. The Minister extended invitation to Azerbaijan Military leadership to participate in IDEAS-2022 of Pakistan to be held in Karachi in November this year.

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan thanked the Government of Pakistan for its cooperation in development of defence industry of Azerbaijan and appreciated efforts of Ministry of Defence Production in enhancing ties between the two countries.