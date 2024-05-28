﻿Pakistan desires to enhance ties with China: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed Pakistan’s desire to increase cooperation with China on a priority basis in the areas of agriculture, information technology and energy as well as to boost its exports to China.

Chairing a meeting here in Islamabad on Tuesday regarding enhancing cooperation with China in various fields, the Prime Minister assured to extend full facilitation to the Chinese industrialists and investors.

He invited the Chinese businessmen especially the Chinese textile industry to set up industries in Pakistan. He held out an assurance that the Chinese nationals will be provided with foolproof security in Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said preparations are being made for the next phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said Gwadar port will be made a logistics hub with Chinese cooperation.

He said establishment of Agriculture Demonstration Zones will be an important project in the next phase of CPEC. The Prime Minister directed the ministries concerned to prepare new projects aimed at enhancing Pakistan-China cooperation as well as undertake measures to promote business to business ties.

He said China is an important partner in Pakistan’s economic development and it can be helpful in framing a strategy for increasing our exports.