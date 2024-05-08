﻿Pakistan desires to enhance ties with Uzbekistan: Ishaq Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has expressed the desire of Pakistan to enhance relations with Uzbekistan in various fields including trade and economy.

During a meeting with his Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov here in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said there are strong friendly relations between the two countries.

The Uzbek Foreign Minister said his country attaches great importance to relations with Pakistan. He said they consider Pakistan as their second home.

They also resolved to expedite efforts for early implementation of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Project. Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit to Pakistan on Wednesday.