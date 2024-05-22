Breaking
﻿Pakistan desires to expand ties with Kazakhstan: Deputy PM

By Newsdesk May21,2024

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar has reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire to further expand cooperation with Kazakhstan in all spheres.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Kazakh’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Presidential Palace “Akorda”, as part of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ audience, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

The Deputy Prime Minister appreciated the role of the leadership of both countries in strengthening the mutually beneficial multifaceted ties and cooperation in multilateral forums.

He highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s Presidency of SCO and reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support to the success of the Kazakh Summit to be held in July in Astana.

