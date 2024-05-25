﻿Pakistan desires to promote cultural ties with Kazakhstan: Info Minister

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has expressed Pakistan’s strong desire to promote the cultural ties with Kazakhstan.

Addressing an event in connection with the screening of film Kazakh Khanate-Golden throne, here in Islamabad on Saturday, he said both the countries enjoy a lot of commonalities rooted in history and culture.

Attaullah Tarar emphasized the importance of greater exchanges between the two countries in the field of media and culture. He was confident that this will help our people understand each other’s culture and diversity.

The Information Minister said Pakistan used to take great pride in its dramas, songs and films which were also appreciated worldwide. He said we have a great legacy.

He said Pakistan is producing a Pakistani series of Netflix which is being made in Italy. He said we will encourage the private sector to come forward and play its role for promotion of entertainment industry.