News Ticker: PCB Emphasizes Domestic Cricket for Talent Development in Strategic MeetingPML-N Secures Resounding Victory in PP-52 Sialkot By-ElectionPakistan dispatches high-level delegations to key capitals to present stance on Indian aggressionPakistan’s Victory in Conflict with India to Reshape Politics: French ExpertPrime Minister Hails Success of Faceless Customs System in Revenue BoostPakistan Bolsters Immunization Efforts by Partnering with Local OrganizationsPakistan’s Diplomatic Efforts: High-Level Delegations to Visit London, Brussels, WashingtonPakistan condemns antagonistic statements by Indian leadership, reaffirms commitment to peaceIntense Heatwave Alert Issued for BalochistanGypsy from Pirkani Tribe Fatally Shot in MastungYoung Man’s Eid Journey Turns Tragic in Naushahro FerozeRobbery Resistance and Personal Disputes Lead to Multiple Shootings in KarachiPresident Emphasizes Improvement of Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations Through CricketPakistan’s Noor Zaman Secures Spot in British Open Main RoundSindh’s ‘Future Voice’ Program Empowers Youth with Careers in Voice ArtistryPeshawar Gears Up for Thrilling Semifinals in National Junior Squash ChampionshipMaritime Minister Vows to Promote Blue EconomyPakistan’s Diplomatic Team to Leave for New York Tomorrow to Counter Indian NarrativeKhairpur Police and Rangers Crack Down on Suspects with Joint OperationGlobal Tribute to Parenthood: Celebrating Parents’ Day Across the WorldPakistan calls for strengthening existing dialogue frameworksTragic Collision Claims Life in Talhar: Van and Rickshaw Crash Leaves One Dead, Five InjuredPakistan Vows to Crush Indian-Backed Proxy War in BalochistanPakistan, Afghanistan Commit to Strengthen Diplomatic TiesUnidentified Assailants Target Man in NaseerabadBalochistan Under ‘Worst Kind of Dictatorship,’ Claims Jamaat-e-Islami LeaderGlobal Parents’ Day: Governor Tessori Highlights Parents’ SacrificesPakistan Navy conducts two-day exercise against asymmetric threats at major portsDust Storms and High Temperatures Expected Across BalochistanProtest by Nationalist Organizations Against Canal and Corporate Farming Projects on the Indus RiverImran Khan Calls for Nationwide Protests Against Government ActionsMPAs discuss uplift projects with CM MaryamRegional Drama Festival Celebrates Cultural Heritage with Star-Studded PerformancesPDP Seeks Karachi’s Transformation into a Modern MegacityBalochistan Grand Alliance Stages Hunger Strike to Demand Employee RightsIslamabad Police Celebrates Global Parents DayKarachi Faces Water, Power Crisis Amid Alleged Conspiracy: HaleemBomb Blast in Quetta: Government Pledges Swift JusticeMajor Success in Anti-Narcotics Operation in OkaraDecrease in Crime Rate in Okara, Statistics ReleasedBalochistan’s Grand Jirga Stands United Against Proxy War ThreatsIslamabad Police Intensify Crackdown Against Crimes14 Outlaws, Including Five Absconders, Arrested in Islamabad; Drugs and Weapons RecoveredFCA System Boosts Trade Efficiency, Discourages Rollback Rumors: BilwaniSurvey Results Indicate Positive Economic Trends in PakistanOGRA Announces Drop in LPG Prices for June 2025UPDATED – Arshad Nadeem Wins Gold Again at Asian Athletics ChampionshipMartyred ADC Hidayatullah Buledi Laid to Rest Amidst Grief and SorrowQuetta Bomb Blast Claims Two Lives, Injures SevenSindh’s Agriculture Minister Urges IMF to Drop New Tax Demands on FarmersGold and Silver Prices Dip Amid International Market TrendsSukkur Police Trained in Human Rights Education to Strengthen Community SupportPakistan to Intensify Crackdown on Illegal Foreign ResidentsAssassination Attempt on JUI-F Leader in Chaman ThwartedPakistan and Turkmenistan Strengthen Bilateral Ties with Strategic InitiativesSukkur Takes Action Against Illegal Cattle Markets with Section 144Global Call to Action: World No Tobacco Day Exposes Industry TacticsPrime Minister Sharif Visits Quetta: Condemns Terrorism and Honors Fallen OfficerPakistan Urges India to Address Rising IslamophobiaChartered Accountants Urged to Lead with Integrity at ICAP ConvocationRegional Drama Festival 2025: A Tribute to Heroes Captivates AudiencesPunjab Police Deploys Drones in Major Strike on Kacha CriminalsPakistan voices deep concern over rising Islamophobia in IndiaSindh and Federal Governments Unite to Tackle Karachi’s Coastal WoesInterior Minister directs to intensify crackdown on illegal foreigners, begging mafiaCanada Film Fest 2025 Unveils a Cinematic Exploration of Freedom and IdentityADB and Punjab Govt Join Hands for Climate Resilience and Environmental ImprovementSenate Chairman Condemns Attacks in Balochistan, Vows Justice for Fallen OfficerHaroon Akhtar Khan Drives Pro-Investment Agenda in High-Level MeetingsSindh Gears Up for Budget Finalization: Key Proposals Discussed Under CM’s LeadershipIslamabad admin finalizes sanitation, security and livestock market arrangements for Eid-ul-AdhaArshad Nadeem Clinches Gold for Pakistan at Asian Athletics ChampionshipHaroon Akhtar Khan Drives Pro-Investment Agenda in High-Level MeetingsBalochistan Grand Alliance Launches Hunger Strike for DemandsIslamabad Police finalize robust security plan for Eid-ul-AdhaBlazing Temperatures and Dust Storms Predicted for BalochistanKarachi Faces Prolonged Power and Water Crisis, Urges Immediate ActionIslamabad Police arrest three motorcycle liftersFIA arrests two agents involved in visa fraudBalochistan Grand Alliance Hunger Strike for Demands in Various Cities of the ProvincePakistan-Azerbaijan Economic Delegates Focus on Institutional CollaborationJunaid Anwar Chaudhry Unveils Maritime Chamber to Boost Blue Economy and Climate ResilienceForeign Investment in Pakistan Surges with SIFC’s BackingPakistan Joins New Global Mediation Body, Urges Diplomacy Over ConflictPakistans Tech-Driven Growth Attracts US Investment: AmbassadorStanding Committee Recommends Levy on Ultra-Processed Foods to Fund Health InitiativesPakistan Joins Global Peace Initiative, Signs Convention on International Mediation OrganizationRailways Minister takes notice as pedestrian bridge collapses at Khanewal Railway Station; three officers suspendedNA body seeks urgent action on Muzaffargarh roads, canal water shortage, and gas supply issuesTajikistan DPM Bids Farewell to PM Shehbaz at Dushanbe AirportUNICEF and Pakistani Ministries Collaborate to Empower Gender Focal PersonsDeputy PM meets Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of ChinaNA panel on privatization recommends Rs8bln grant for PLICL, voices concern over load sheddingPakistan and Tajikistan Forge Stronger Strategic TiesInterior Minister visits Islamabad cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-AdhaPakistan, WFP Join Forces for Climate-Resilient VenturesGovernor Sindh and Federal Minister Forge Path for Maritime DevelopmentHRCP Challenges Religious Opposition to Child Marriage BillJustice Munib Akhtar takes oath as Acting Chief Justice of PakistanWorld Bank and Punjab Government Strengthen Ties with $2.4 Billion Projects