In line with the Prime Minister’s directive, Pakistan has sent a high-level, multiparty delegation on a diplomatic outreach mission to major world capitals, including New York, Washington D.C., London, and Brussels.
The visit, starting from June 2, aims to present Pakistan’s perspective on the recent escalation of tensions with India and reinforce the country’s commitment to peace and international law, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office here on Monday.
The nine-member delegation is headed by Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Other prominent members include: Dr Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination; Senator Sherry Rehman, Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, and former Minister for Information and Climate Change.
Hina Rabbani Khar, Chairperson of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and former Foreign Minister; Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, former Minister for Commerce, Defence, and Foreign Affairs; Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, former Minister for Maritime Affairs; Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, Ambassador (r) Jalil Abbas Jilani, former Caretaker Foreign Minister and Foreign Secretary, and Ambassador (r) Tehmina Janjua, former Foreign Secretary.
Separately, another high-level delegation led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi is visiting Moscow from June 2. According to official sources, the primary objective of these visits is to highlight Pakistan’s measured and responsible response to Indian provocations.
The delegations will advocate for peace and diplomacy, urging the global community to discourage confrontation and support regional stability through dialogue.
A major theme of the outreach will be the importance of the immediate resumption of the normal functioning of the Indus Waters Treaty, which has been under strain due to recent developments.
During their tours, the delegations will hold meetings with leaders of international organizations, parliamentarians, government officials, think tanks, media representatives, and members of the Pakistani diaspora to garner support for Pakistan’s stance and promote a peaceful resolution to regional tensions.