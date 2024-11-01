The National Assembly (NA) was informed on Friday that a transshipment policy is being drafted to promote Pakistan’s role in the regional and international trade.
Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmad Shaikh told the House during Question Hour that this policy will provide clear guidelines and incentives for transshipment activities.
He said it will also streamline transshipment operations at Pakistani ports resulting in economic growth and job opportunities.
Parliamentary Secretary for Industries and Production, Shahid Usman told the House that a new policy of Mobile Device Manufacturing and Export is being framed to boost exports of locally manufactured mobile phones.
He said ninety-three percent of mobile handsets are assembled locally, showcasing significant domestic production capacity. He said nearly all renowned brands have established local assembly operations, contributing to the growth of the industry.
Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Muhammad Usman Awaisi told the House that eight hundred and twenty new high capacity wagons are being inducted to enhance the freight carrying capacity of Pakistan Railways.
He said Thar-Coal connectivity project is under process which will greatly benefit the freight sector of railways. He said negotiations are also underway with the Reko Diq Mining Company which is expected to substantially increase freight revenue for the railways.
Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar laid before the House the Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill, 2024. The Chair referred the bill to the Standing Committee concerned.
At the outset, the House offered fateha for those martyred in recent acts of terrorism in the country. The House has now been adjourned to meet again on Monday at 5:00 pm.