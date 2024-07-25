Pakistan and Egypt have agreed to enhance cooperation in religious education.
An understanding to this effect came during a meeting of Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain with Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan, Dr Ihab Mohamed Abdelhamid Hassan, who called on him here in Islamabad on Tuesday.
The two sides discussed ways to further enhance bilateral relations between Pakistan and Egypt. The Ambassador informed the Minister about establishing an institution in Punjab affiliated with Al-Azhar University to impart religious education.