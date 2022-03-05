Pakistan Embassy rescues India students after their embassy staff flees office 

Islamabad, March 05, 2022 (PPI-OT):Pakistan Embassy in Ukraine has rescued the Indian students after their own embassy officials left them stranded following the ongoing war. According to reports, the officials of Indian embassy neglected their obligation to ensure evacuation of their nationals and fled for their own survival.

Pakistan’s gesture of assisting the students from an arch-rival country won the hearts of many, including Indian nationals. At the same time they also criticized the Indian government for its failure to evacuate the Indian citizens.

