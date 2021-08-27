Pakistan evacuates 7,629 people from Afghanistan since Taliban takeover

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has evacuated a total of 7,629 foreign and Pakistani nationals stranded in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover of the neighboring country through air and land routes.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has so far evacuated 6,578 people from Kabul airport including the personnel of important international institutions and organizations. With a total of 1051 people evacuated via Torkham border, the number of Pakistani nationals evacuated so far stood at 987 including 104 by air.