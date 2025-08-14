At a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Pakistan expressed grave concern over the ongoing humanitarian and political crisis in Yemen. Millions are facing hunger, disease, and economic devastation, while political talks are stalled, and the security situation remains volatile. Pakistan stressed that this situation is untenable. The Yemeni people deserve peace, dignity, and security, not endless conflict.
Pakistan commended UN efforts, particularly those of Special Envoy Hans Grundberg and OCHA Director Rasha Singh, and acknowledged their recent technical discussions within the Omani Military Liaison Committee. However, the implementation of the December 2023 Roadmap, which provides a practical framework for peace, has been slow. Breaking the current impasse requires urgent political will and concrete steps toward a comprehensive peace process and political solution.
Humanitarian needs are dire, with 19.5 million people requiring assistance, widespread food insecurity, and preventable diseases running rampant. Sustained and predictable humanitarian funding is crucial to address these needs.
Pakistan highlighted the fragile state of the Yemeni economy, further exacerbated by unilateral financial measures that jeopardize financial structures and undermine the July 23, 2024, economic de-escalation agreement. Urgent and coordinated action is necessary to strengthen the financial system and provide immediate relief.
Pakistan strongly condemned recent attacks on commercial vessels, the detention of maritime crews, civilian casualties, and attacks on civilian installations. These actions not only escalate risks within Yemen but also threaten regional peace and stability. Pakistan emphasized the need for de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomatic efforts to safeguard peace in the Middle East.
The continued unlawful detention of UN personnel, aid workers, and diplomatic representatives by the Houthis was also condemned, and Pakistan reiterated its demand for their immediate and unconditional release.
Finally, Pakistan reaffirmed its full support for a UN-mediated peace operation, in close cooperation with regional countries, and expressed its commitment to working with all Security Council members to promote a negotiated settlement, alleviate human suffering, and guide Yemen toward lasting peace.